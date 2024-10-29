Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List

BJP's Raju Todsam replaces Sandip Dhurve as the candidate for the Arni constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday released its third list of 25 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP, so far, has announced candidates for 146 seats.

Notably, after the NCP announced Devendra Bhuyar as their candidate from the Morshi constituency, the BJP has also fielded Umesh Yawalkar from this constituency. In the latest list, three sitting MLAs has been denied tickets.

Sandip Dhurve has been replaced by former legislator Raju Todsam from the Arni seat. Praveen Datke has been announced as the candidate for Nagpur instead of Vikas Kumbhare, and Dadarav Keche has been replaced by Sumir Wankhede in Arvi.

Accordingly, the BJP is likely to contest more than 150 seats. Reports indicate that former cabinet minister Prakash Mehta was interested in contesting from Ghatkopar East, but the BJP has instead given the ticket to Parag Shah. Archana Patil Chakurkar, who joined the BJP from Congress, has been given a ticket from Latur.

Meanwhile, the BJP has allocated four seats to its allies. The Badnera constituency has been given to the Yuva Swabhiman Party, Gangakhed to the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Kalina to the Republican Party of India and Shahuwadi to Vinay Kore’s Jan Surajya Party.