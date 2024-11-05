Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rabble-Rousing By Rebels Could Cost Congress Dearly

X

Nagpur: Though a few rebels from both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti withdrew their candidature on Monday, several refused to budge. Some of those who remain in the fray are all set to complicate the already confusing poll picture, especially in at least 12 constituencies in Nagpur district and rural.

Ex-minister Sunil Kedar, who is not contesting this time because of disqualification owing to a conviction in a bank scam case, is believed to be fielding rebel candidates, impacting the prospects of MVA. On his home turf, Saoner, his wife Anuja Kedar is contesting this time, while Congress rebel Amol Deshmukh is also in the fray. His elder brother Ashish Deshmukh is the BJP candidate from the constituency.

Kedar’s supporters are fomenting trouble in two crucial assembly constituencies — Ramtek and Nagpur West. In Ramtek, former Congress minister and district president Rajendra Mulak has submitted his candidacy against MVAS Vishal Barbate. Senior Congress leader Chandrapal Chouksey is also contesting in this constituency.

Shiv Sena Nominates MLA Ashish Jaiswal As The Offical Candidate Of Mahayuti

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has nominated sitting MLA Ashish Jaiswal as the official candidate of Mahayuti, while former BJP MLA Mallikarjun Reddy is also running as a rebel against Jaiswal. In the Umred constituency, Kailas Chute, chairman of the Zilla Parishad and a supporter of Kedar, has filed his nomination against Congress’ official nominee. Similarly, in Nagpur West, Congress rebel Narendra Jichkar, aligned with Kedar, is challenging Vikas Thackeray of the Congress. Thackeray previously contested against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, losing by over 160,000 votes.

This open defiance of Congress leadership by Kedar and his associates reflects severe infighting within the Congress in Vidarbha and the discontent over ticket distribution.