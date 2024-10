Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Releases List Of 45 Candidates; Jayant Patil To Contest From Islampur, Jitendra Awhad From Mumbra

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar | ANI

The Sharad Pawar led NCP on Thursday released its first list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

The party has fielded Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati constituency. Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit's younger brother Shrinivas.

Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur. Jitendra Awhad has been fielded from Mumbra. Anil Deshmukh will contest from Katol. Rohit Pawar will contest from Karjat Jamkhed and Rohini Khadse to contest from Muktainagar.