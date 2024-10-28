Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Releases Third List

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Both factions of the NCP released their third lists of candidates on Sunday. The NCP (SP) declared its list of nine candidates, including actor Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad from Anushakti Nagar against Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik.

Apart from Fahad Ahmad, the party declared the name of Rajesheb Deshmukh, a Maratha candidate from Parli constituency of Beed against NCP's Dhananjay Munde.

Deshmukh was Beed district president of Congress and a close aide of Congress leader Rajani Patil.

Following are the names of nine candidates: Dnyayak Patni (Karanja), Atul Vandile (Hinganghat), Ramesh Bang (Hingana), Fahad Ahmad (Anushakti Nagar), Rahul Kalate (Chinchwad), Ajit Gawhane (Bhosari), Mohan Bajirao Jagtap (Majlagaon), Rajesheb Deshmukh (Parali) and Siddhi Ramesh Kadam (Mohol).

Meanwhile, NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, released its third list of four nominees for the Maharashtra Assembly polls on Sunday. However, former minister Nawab Malik's name was once again absent, notably amid strong opposition from the party's ally, the BJP.

This announcement comes after the party previously declared 45 candidates on October 23 and 25. The new candidates are: Vijay Singh Pandit (Georai), Sachin Patil (Phaltan), Dilipkaka Bankar (Niphad), Kashinath Date (Parner).

With this latest announcement, the NCP has now confirmed a total of 49 candidates.

Additionally, Sana Malik-Shaikh, the NCP Youth vice president and Maharashtra spokesperson, is set to file her nomination on Monday at 11am for the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency. This area is the stronghold of the NCP, previously represented by her father Nawab Malik.

Sana has dedicated the past five years to strengthening the constituency, building on the legacy of her father. Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state president MP Sunil Tatkare, she is now poised to carry forward the party's influence in Anushakti Nagar.

NCP (SP)'s third list

Dnyayak Patni - Karanja

Atul Vandile - Hinganghat

Ramesh Bang - Hingana

Fahad Ahmad -Anushakti Nagar

Rahul Kalate - Chinchwad

Ajit Gawhane - Bhosari

Mohan Bajirao Jagtap -Majlagaon

Rajesheb Deshmukh - Parali

Siddhi Ramesh Kadam - Mohol

NCP (AP)'s Third List

Vijay Singh Pandit - Georai

Sachin Patil – Phaltan

Dilipkaka Bankar – Niphad

Kashinath Date - Parner

Sana Malik-Shaikh - Anushakti Nagar