Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Unity Should Come Before The People,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut After Maha Vikas Aghadi Announces Seat-Sharing Formula

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut | ANI

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance--comprising the Congress, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)--will contest 85 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, confirmed Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut. He added that the MVA's unity should come before the people and that the Maharashtra assembly elections must be held without any hindrance.

Statement Of Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut

"Yesterday a list came on X, that will have to be rectified because there are a lot of corrections in it. It will be done today. We have reached a consensus on the 85 seats for the three parties and the work will be completed in the remaining assembly constituencies by this evening. Our small parties will also have to be given seats. We will discuss that as well," said Sanjay Raut.

"We sat with Sharad Pawar yesterday and he guided us. We want this assembly elections to be held without any hindrance. Our unity should come before the people. Let us not talk about the formula, everything will be done by this evening, there is nothing to worry about," added Sanjay Raut.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut exuded confidence over winning 100 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Shiv Sena-UBT Releases List Of 65 Candidates For The Elections

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has released a list of 65 candidates for the elections. The list includes Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut. Aaditya Thackeray will contest from the Worli assembly constituency.

As the polling date draws near, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations.

The nomination process has started for Maharashtra assembly elections which will be held on November 20. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats. The results will be declared on November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)