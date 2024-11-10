 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Extends Support To Mahayuti Candidate Shaina NC In Mumbadevi Constituency
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Extends Support To Mahayuti Candidate Shaina NC In Mumbadevi Constituency

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Extends Support To Mahayuti Candidate Shaina NC In Mumbadevi Constituency

Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined the Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Shaina NC | File Pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to the Mahayuti alliance in the Mumbadevi constituency.

On Saturday, MNS workers organized a conference at Ram Mandir Hall in Mumbai's Kumbharwada, expressing their support for Mahayuti candidate Shaina NC. Shaina NC thanked MNS officials and workers, including MNS President Raj Thackeray, for their support in the assembly constituency.

Shaina NC Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined the Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Election Commission, BMC Launch Voter Awareness Drive With...
article-image

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which did not participate in this year's Lok Sabha elections, is contesting around 25 assembly seats in Mumbai. During the Lok Sabha elections, MNS had offered unconditional support to the Mahayuti; however, for the upcoming Assembly elections, the MNS has fielded candidates in over 100 seats.

Kiren Rijiju Expresses Confidence In Mahayuti's Victory

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Shiv Sena leader and actor Govinda, and Shaina NC visited the Mumbadevi Temple, seeking blessings for victory in the upcoming polls. Kiren Rijiju expressed confidence in a Mahayuti alliance victory in the assembly elections.

"We have come here to take the blessings of Devi (Mumbadevi). Seeing the atmosphere here, I can say that the Mahayuti alliance will get a clear majority," Rijiju said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress CMs Rebut BJP's Claims On Unfulfilled Promises, Cite...
article-image

Actor Govinda Expresses His Support For Shaina NC

Govinda also expressed his support for Shaina NC, saying, "I pray to Mumbadevi that our candidate Shaina NC wins the election from here."

Speaking to the media, Shaina NC emphasized her commitment to "work for the people."

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy

Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Extends Support To Mahayuti Candidate Shaina NC In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Extends Support To Mahayuti Candidate Shaina NC In...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha Alleges Life Threat After Security Breach...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha Alleges Life Threat After Security Breach...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande Under Scrutiny For Alleged Poll Code Violation...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande Under Scrutiny For Alleged Poll Code Violation...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP & Congress Set to Release Manifestos Today With Key Welfare...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP & Congress Set to Release Manifestos Today With Key Welfare...