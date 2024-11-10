Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Extends Support To Mahayuti Candidate Shaina NC In Mumbadevi Constituency

Shaina NC | File Pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to the Mahayuti alliance in the Mumbadevi constituency.

On Saturday, MNS workers organized a conference at Ram Mandir Hall in Mumbai's Kumbharwada, expressing their support for Mahayuti candidate Shaina NC. Shaina NC thanked MNS officials and workers, including MNS President Raj Thackeray, for their support in the assembly constituency.

Shaina NC Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined the Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

The Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which did not participate in this year's Lok Sabha elections, is contesting around 25 assembly seats in Mumbai. During the Lok Sabha elections, MNS had offered unconditional support to the Mahayuti; however, for the upcoming Assembly elections, the MNS has fielded candidates in over 100 seats.

Kiren Rijiju Expresses Confidence In Mahayuti's Victory

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Shiv Sena leader and actor Govinda, and Shaina NC visited the Mumbadevi Temple, seeking blessings for victory in the upcoming polls. Kiren Rijiju expressed confidence in a Mahayuti alliance victory in the assembly elections.

"We have come here to take the blessings of Devi (Mumbadevi). Seeing the atmosphere here, I can say that the Mahayuti alliance will get a clear majority," Rijiju said.

Actor Govinda Expresses His Support For Shaina NC

Govinda also expressed his support for Shaina NC, saying, "I pray to Mumbadevi that our candidate Shaina NC wins the election from here."

Speaking to the media, Shaina NC emphasized her commitment to "work for the people."

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

