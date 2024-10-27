Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists

Mahayuti Alliance released its second list of candidates | ANI/ Representative Image

The Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced their second and third lists of candidates, respectively, on Saturday

The BJP released a list of 22 candidates, the Congress announced 23 candidates, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) 22 candidates, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) 18 candidates.

With its latest list, the BJP has now announced the names of 121 candidates. Previously, the party had released a first list of 99 candidates. The second list continues to feature leaders favoured by Devendra Fadnavis. Gopichand Padalkar has been given a ticket from Jat, while Vijay Agarwal will contest from Akola. Devayani Farande has been announced as the candidate for the Nashik Central constituency.

Furthermore, candidates have been declared for three constituencies in Pune: Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla, Sunil Kamble from Pune Cantonment, and Hemant Rasne from Kasba Peth.

In Brahmapuri, Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare is pitted against the Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar.

The latest Congress list includes several Vidarbha constituencies, including Wardha, Savner, Nagpur South, Kamthi, Bhandara, Arjuni Moragaon, Umarkhed and Amgaon. In a notable move, Congress has fielded Suresh Bhoyar to contest against BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Kamthi. Anuja Kedar, wife of Congress leader and former minister Sunil Kedar, has also been nominated.

The finalisation of all MVA seat allocations remains incomplete, with negotiations continuing as the deadline approaches.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced its second list of candidates. On Saturday, 15 candidates were revealed through the newspaper ‘Saamana.’ This list includes constituencies such as Dhule City, Chopda, Jalgaon City, Buldhana, Digras, Hingoli, Deolali, Shrigonda, Kankavali, Bhaykhala, Shivdi, Wadala, Kalyan (East), Kalyan (West), Deolali and Paratpur. Among the candidates are Ajay Chaudhary from Shivdi, Anil Gote from Dhule City, and Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar from Kankavali. Additionally, Bhairulal Jain has been nominated against Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Dahisar, while Haroon Khan will contest against him from Versova.

The NCP (SP) has also released its second list of 22 candidates. Sandeep Kshirsagar will be contesting from Beed, while Satish Chavan will contest from the Gangapur seat. Previously Satish Chavan was with Ajit Pawar faction.

So far, the NCP (SP) has announced 67 candidates. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared candidates for 78 seats, while Congress has announced 71 candidates to date. The last date for filing nomination papers is October 29. There are still 72 seats remaining to be announced by the MVA.

In Mahayuti, The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has announced 45 candidates, the BJP has announced 121, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) 45. Seventy-seven names remain to be announced.