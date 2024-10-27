 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists

With its latest list, the BJP has now announced the names of 121 candidates. Previously, the party had released a first list of 99 candidates. The second list continues to feature leaders favoured by Devendra Fadnavis.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 04:06 AM IST
article-image
Mahayuti Alliance released its second list of candidates | ANI/ Representative Image

The Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced their second and third lists of candidates, respectively, on Saturday

The BJP released a list of 22 candidates, the Congress announced 23 candidates, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) 22 candidates, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) 18 candidates.

With its latest list, the BJP has now announced the names of 121 candidates. Previously, the party had released a first list of 99 candidates. The second list continues to feature leaders favoured by Devendra Fadnavis. Gopichand Padalkar has been given a ticket from Jat, while Vijay Agarwal will contest from Akola. Devayani Farande has been announced as the candidate for the Nashik Central constituency.

Furthermore, candidates have been declared for three constituencies in Pune: Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla, Sunil Kamble from Pune Cantonment, and Hemant Rasne from Kasba Peth.

FPJ Shorts
Andheri West Constituency: BJP’s Ameet Satam Faces Political, Civic Challenges In Bid For Third Term
Andheri West Constituency: BJP’s Ameet Satam Faces Political, Civic Challenges In Bid For Third Term
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties Still Wrangle Over Seat Sharing
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties Still Wrangle Over Seat Sharing
Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy After Husband's Death
Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy After Husband's Death
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ashish Shelar Calls For Mahayuti's Support For Amit...
article-image

In Brahmapuri, Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare is pitted against the Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar.

The latest Congress list includes several Vidarbha constituencies, including Wardha, Savner, Nagpur South, Kamthi, Bhandara, Arjuni Moragaon, Umarkhed and Amgaon. In a notable move, Congress has fielded Suresh Bhoyar to contest against BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Kamthi. Anuja Kedar, wife of Congress leader and former minister Sunil Kedar, has also been nominated.

The finalisation of all MVA seat allocations remains incomplete, with negotiations continuing as the deadline approaches.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced its second list of candidates. On Saturday, 15 candidates were revealed through the newspaper ‘Saamana.’ This list includes constituencies such as Dhule City, Chopda, Jalgaon City, Buldhana, Digras, Hingoli, Deolali, Shrigonda, Kankavali, Bhaykhala, Shivdi, Wadala, Kalyan (East), Kalyan (West), Deolali and Paratpur. Among the candidates are Ajay Chaudhary from Shivdi, Anil Gote from Dhule City, and Sandesh Bhaskar Parkar from Kankavali. Additionally, Bhairulal Jain has been nominated against Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Dahisar, while Haroon Khan will contest against him from Versova.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases 2nd List With 22 Candidates, Gopichand Padalkar Fielded...
article-image

The NCP (SP) has also released its second list of 22 candidates. Sandeep Kshirsagar will be contesting from Beed, while Satish Chavan will contest from the Gangapur seat. Previously Satish Chavan was with Ajit Pawar faction.

So far, the NCP (SP) has announced 67 candidates. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared candidates for 78 seats, while Congress has announced 71 candidates to date. The last date for filing nomination papers is October 29. There are still 72 seats remaining to be announced by the MVA.

In Mahayuti, The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has announced 45 candidates, the BJP has announced 121, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) 45. Seventy-seven names remain to be announced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andheri West Constituency: BJP’s Ameet Satam Faces Political, Civic Challenges In Bid For Third...

Andheri West Constituency: BJP’s Ameet Satam Faces Political, Civic Challenges In Bid For Third...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti, MVA Unveil Second And Third Lists

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: With Just Two Days Left For Nominations, Political Parties...

Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy...

Mumbai: Consumer Protection Body Dismisses Woman’s ₹50 Lakh Claim Against LIC Over Lapsed Policy...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed