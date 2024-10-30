 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse Goes Independent, Accuses Nana Patole Of Ticket Mismanagement
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse (L) & Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole (R) | X @FPJ & File Pic

Former Umarkhed MLA Vijay Khadse has publicly criticized the Congress party and announced his candidacy as an independent for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections after being denied a party ticket. On Tuesday, Khadse filed his nomination and made serious allegations against Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, claiming he is “selling tickets.”

Khadse, who won his seat with Congress in 2009, applied again this year, asserting that internal assessments positioned him as the most favored candidate in his constituency. However, he claims the party overlooked him in favor of an external contender, expressing deep disappointment with the decision. He accused the Congress leadership of neglecting loyal members and lacking transparency in the candidate selection process.

Citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ Khadse highlighted how the initiative had energized party supporters nationwide. Ahead of the elections, Gandhi allegedly advised the selection committee to follow strict guidelines, including a ban on offering tickets to corrupt candidates. Khadse contends that Patole ignored these directives, leading to a questionable selection process.

Accusations May Pose A Significant Challenge

Khadse’s strong accusations may pose a significant challenge for the Congress party, particularly in the Umarkhed constituency, which could undermine its previously solid position in the area. This internal strife comes at a critical time, as the party faces increased competition across the state.

In response to the allegations, Patole stated, “Everyone in Maharashtra knows who is truly for sale, so I prefer not to comment further.”

Khadse's shift to an independent candidacy could complicate the Congress party's electoral prospects in Umarkhed, raising broader concerns about its internal dynamics as the critical elections approach.

