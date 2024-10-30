Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As Independent From Ramtek Seat, Draws Huge Crowd Of Supporters

Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Nagpur: Nagpur District (rural) Congress president Rajendra Mulak has filed his nomination papers from Ramtek seat in Nagpur district on Tuesday the last day of nominations. He defies the party by entering the fray against official Sena UBT candidate Vishal Barbate.

Mulak is a protege of Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan and also related to him. Mulak comes from a prominent Congress family of this city. His father Bhau Mulak who was a MLA and minister in 70s. Rajendra also has family ties with Datta Meghe, another elite politician from the region.

Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Rajendra Mulak was a minister of state in Prithviraj Chavan ministry and held portfolios like finance and energy.

A dynamic and committed Congress leader, Rajendra Mulak earlier used to contest from Umred assembly constituency but after delimitation in 2009 the seat has been for Scheduled caste candidates only out of bounds for Mulak who is Kunbi Maratha.

Since then he has been working for the party organisation especially Nagpur district rural which has six assembly seats of Unred, kamptee, saoner, Hingna, Ramtek and Katol.

Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Mulak for last few years has been nursing Ramtek constituency. But disappointment again came to his fold aa the Congress failed to dissuade Sena (UBT) to give up claim on the seat. Last week Mulak accompanied be senior sitting MLA Sunil Kedar met Uddhav Thackeray to persuade him to give up Ramtek. But Thackeray instead offers Mulak to fight as Sena UBT candidate which was not acceptable to Mulak.

On Tuesday Mulak put on display his massive shown of strength when defying party diktat he filed nomination papers as independent candidate from Ramtek. Kedar who has influence and some BJP leaders may also help him in getting elected against Sena UBT candidate Barbate, a debutant who has a major car dealership in Nagpur but perceived as a weak candidate.