 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As Independent From Ramtek Seat, Draws Huge Crowd Of Supporters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As Independent From Ramtek Seat, Draws Huge Crowd Of Supporters

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As Independent From Ramtek Seat, Draws Huge Crowd Of Supporters

Nagpur District (rural) Congress president Rajendra Mulak has filed his nomination papers from Ramtek seat in Nagpur district on Tuesday the last day of nominations. He defies the party by entering the fray against official Sena UBT candidate Vishal Barbate.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 03:54 AM IST
article-image
Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Nagpur: Nagpur District (rural) Congress president Rajendra Mulak has filed his nomination papers from Ramtek seat in Nagpur district on Tuesday the last day of nominations. He defies the party by entering the fray against official Sena UBT candidate Vishal Barbate.

Mulak is a protege of Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan and also related to him. Mulak comes from a prominent Congress family of this city. His father Bhau Mulak who was a MLA and minister in 70s. Rajendra also has family ties with Datta Meghe, another elite politician from the region.

Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Rajendra Mulak was a minister of state in Prithviraj Chavan ministry and held portfolios like finance and energy.

A dynamic and committed Congress leader, Rajendra Mulak earlier used to contest from Umred assembly constituency but after delimitation in 2009 the seat has been for Scheduled caste candidates only out of bounds for Mulak who is Kunbi Maratha.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As Independent From Ramtek Seat, Draws Huge Crowd Of Supporters
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As Independent From Ramtek Seat, Draws Huge Crowd Of Supporters
Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids Kharghar Canteens, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹1.22 Crore; 21 Nigerians Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids Kharghar Canteens, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹1.22 Crore; 21 Nigerians Arrested
Mumbai Police Impose Month-Long Ban On Drones And Aerial Devices Ahead Of Assembly Elections And 26/11 Anniversary
Mumbai Police Impose Month-Long Ban On Drones And Aerial Devices Ahead Of Assembly Elections And 26/11 Anniversary
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Refund Booking Amounts With Interest To 17 Families After Decade-Long Wait For Flat Possession
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Refund Booking Amounts With Interest To 17 Families After Decade-Long Wait For Flat Possession

Since then he has been working for the party organisation especially Nagpur district rural which has six assembly seats of Unred, kamptee, saoner, Hingna, Ramtek and Katol.

Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Rajendra Mulak, the rebel Congress candidate, garners strong support as he files his nomination as an independent from Ramtek for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | File Photo

Mulak for last few years has been nursing Ramtek constituency. But disappointment again came to his fold aa the Congress failed to dissuade Sena (UBT) to give up claim on the seat. Last week Mulak accompanied be senior sitting MLA Sunil Kedar met Uddhav Thackeray to persuade him to give up Ramtek. But Thackeray instead offers Mulak to fight as Sena UBT candidate which was not acceptable to Mulak.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former Congress MLA Anees Ahmed Misses Nomination Deadline For...
article-image

On Tuesday Mulak put on display his massive shown of strength when defying party diktat he filed nomination papers as independent candidate from Ramtek. Kedar who has influence and some BJP leaders may also help him in getting elected against Sena UBT candidate Barbate, a debutant who has a major car dealership in Nagpur but perceived as a weak candidate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebel Congress Candidate Rajendra Mulak Files Nomination As...

Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids Kharghar Canteens, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹1.22 Crore; 21 Nigerians...

Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids Kharghar Canteens, Seizes Drugs Worth ₹1.22 Crore; 21 Nigerians...

Mumbai Police Impose Month-Long Ban On Drones And Aerial Devices Ahead Of Assembly Elections And...

Mumbai Police Impose Month-Long Ban On Drones And Aerial Devices Ahead Of Assembly Elections And...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Refund Booking Amounts With Interest To 17 Families...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Refund Booking Amounts With Interest To 17 Families...

Mumbai: BMC Achieves 30% Of ₹4,950 Crores Property Tax Target Amid Revenue Challenges

Mumbai: BMC Achieves 30% Of ₹4,950 Crores Property Tax Target Amid Revenue Challenges