Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Fake Promises, Narratives On Constitution Won't Work,' Says CM Eknath Shinde While Attacking Congress

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning the sincerity of Congress's manifesto promises, including the Mahalaxmi Yojana.

Shinde expressed doubts about Congress's ability to deliver on its promises, citing past experiences where the party reneged on its commitments, blaming printing mistakes or lack of funds

In an exclusive interview with ANI, regarding the Congress Mahalaxmi Yojana he said, “Those who opposed the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', who went to the court against it, their intentions are maligned... Mayahuti government will be again formed and we will do what we say."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Those who opposed the 'Ladli Behen' scheme, who went to the court against it, their intentions are maligned... Mayahuti government will be formed and we will do what we say... They have made a lot of promises, in Karnataka,…

The Congress party has announced five guarantees for Maharashtra, including -- Rs 3,000 per month to women and free bus travel for women and girls under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers and an incentive of Rs 50,000 for regular loan repayment, caste-wise census, removal of 50% reservation limit and health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh and free medicines and assistance up to Rs 4000 per month to unemployed youth.

“What do you have to say on the promises made to the farmer youth in Congress Mahrastra Manifesto?” questioned CM Shinde.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Counters Congress's Promises

Shinde countered Congress's promises, saying that his government has already delivered on similar initiatives, such as the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. He accused those who opposed the scheme of having "maligned intentions."

“Congress has made such promises in many places like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, but later they say that there was a printing mistake and then they say that they do not have money. They ask for money from the Centre, these are liars and deceitful people, they are not trustworthy people. Rahul Gandhi said that they will give 'Khata Khat'. They did not do that but we gave 'Pat Pata pat'...The fake narrative of the Constitution is not going to work anymore...” the CM added.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Rahul Gandhi's Claim

Shinde also criticized Rahul Gandhi's claim that the BJP and RSS want to destroy the Constitution, labelling it a "fake narrative."

“Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said today the BJP people and RSS people want to destroy this constitution, they cannot say it openly. If they say it openly, they know the result,” Eknath Shinde said that they were once again spreading fake narrative.

“This fake narrative will not work. Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution will remain as long as there is a Sun and Moon. Baba Saheb's Constitution will remain,” the CM added.

