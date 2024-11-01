Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Don't Campaign for Me,' Nawab Malik Tells BJP Amid Disputes

Nawab Malik | File

A day after the BJP said it would not do electioneering for NCP nominee from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar Nawab Malik, the disgruntled former minister asked the party not to campaign for him. “I am the candidate of the NCP. I do not insist that they come and campaign for me," said Malik who was expected to kick start the campaign after November 4.

“I will take legal action against those who accuse me of being associated with Dawood. I will go to court against those making such accusations and will file a case against them. These are all baseless allegations. The allegations were levelled against me about money laundering. No matter how big the leader is, I will take legal action,” said Malik.

Meanwhile, dispelling speculation on Malik being part of the government, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that there is no speculation about the NCP candidate being part of the government if the Mahayuti alliance wins the upcoming assembly elections.

“Some people have cross nominated from our alliance. Yesterday we all allies sat together and sorted all issues about cross nominations among ourselves. In a day or two you will see the effect of the same. There are some rebels also from our alliance who have filed their nominations, we are trying to convince them also to take back their nominations. We will start our campaign in full swing after November 4 or 5, after Diwali,” he added.

To a question about filing two nomination papers one as an NCP nominee and another as an independent from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat and whether he will withdraw as party nominee, Malik said, “You have to understand the legal process. No one can withdraw the nomination now. That right is mine. NCP has given me an AB form and shown trust in me. Even if BJP is against me, I will contest as NCP and win.”

Malik added, “Ajit Pawar is strongly supporting me and no other leader can put pressure on me. We will not carry any other party's flag during the campaigning. We will contest elections on the name and symbol of our party and the people's support. It was expected that Shinde and the BJP would not support me and let them do whatever they wanted.”

Malik is three time MLA of NCP from the Anushakti Nagar constituency. This time NCP has nominated Malik's daughter Sana Mailk from the Anushaktinagar seat. Therefore, he moved to Mankhurd Shivajinagar where he will face Abu Azmi of Samajwadi Party.

Interestingly, Ajit Pawar while speaking in the conclave of a Marathi news channel said to wait till the last date of nomination withdrawal, which is November 4. “Everything will be cleared by November 4. all the questions regarding Nawab Malik will end on that day,” he said. Pawar also made it clear that Malik is not convicted in any case. “No offence has been proven against him. allegations levelled against him are baseless. Reality will be cleared when the court will give justice,” he added.