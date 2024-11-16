Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With Call For 'Dharma-Yudh Of Votes'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis In Khadakwasla | X @Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called for a "dharma-yudh of votes" in response to a controversial appeal for "vote-Jihad" made by an Islamic scholar. The BJP leader, who also oversees the state’s home department, accused those promoting the appeal of attempting to destabilize both the Maharashtra government and the BJP-led central government.

Speaking at a rally in Khadakwasla ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 20, Fadnavis played a video of Sajjad Nomani, who is alleged to have called for "vote-Jihad" against the ruling coalition. Fadnavis emphasized that the real aim of such moves was political disruption, not religion. He reiterated that the BJP has never targeted any religion, highlighting initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana (a women’s welfare scheme) which benefits all women, irrespective of their faith.

"We are not opposed to any religion," Fadnavis remarked. "When we launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana, it was for all our sisters, including those from the Muslim community. But some people are trying to divide voters along religious lines."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On 17 Demands Listed Out By Ulema Council

He also pointed out that the Ulema Council, a body of Islamic scholars, had presented a list of 17 demands to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Among the demands, Fadnavis identified several as highly contentious, including a call for 10% reservation for Muslims and the withdrawal of cases against Muslim youths involved in riots from 2012 to 2024.

"These demands are dangerous and divisive," Fadnavis said, claiming that the MVA had agreed to these terms in writing, which, if implemented, would undermine social harmony. He also accused the opposition of appeasing certain sections of society for political gain.

With the "vote-Jihad" slogan gaining traction, Fadnavis declared that it was necessary to respond with a "dharma-yudh of votes" to safeguard Maharashtra's future. "If such attempts to polarize the electorate are underway, we must unite and fight back to protect our values and democracy," he added, urging unity among the people to ensure safety and stability in the state.