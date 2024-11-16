 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With Call For 'Dharma-Yudh Of Votes'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With Call For 'Dharma-Yudh Of Votes'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With Call For 'Dharma-Yudh Of Votes'

The BJP leader, who also oversees the state’s home department, accused those promoting the appeal of attempting to destabilize both the Maharashtra government and the BJP-led central government.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis In Khadakwasla | X @Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called for a "dharma-yudh of votes" in response to a controversial appeal for "vote-Jihad" made by an Islamic scholar. The BJP leader, who also oversees the state’s home department, accused those promoting the appeal of attempting to destabilize both the Maharashtra government and the BJP-led central government.

Speaking at a rally in Khadakwasla ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on November 20, Fadnavis played a video of Sajjad Nomani, who is alleged to have called for "vote-Jihad" against the ruling coalition. Fadnavis emphasized that the real aim of such moves was political disruption, not religion. He reiterated that the BJP has never targeted any religion, highlighting initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana (a women’s welfare scheme) which benefits all women, irrespective of their faith.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Mahayuti Leaders Failed To Understand The Meaning Of 'Batenge To Katenge': Devendra...
article-image

"We are not opposed to any religion," Fadnavis remarked. "When we launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana, it was for all our sisters, including those from the Muslim community. But some people are trying to divide voters along religious lines."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On 17 Demands Listed Out By Ulema Council

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With Call For 'Dharma-Yudh Of Votes'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With Call For 'Dharma-Yudh Of Votes'
Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In Chennai After Battling Liver Failure
Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Known For Directing Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Passes Away In Chennai After Battling Liver Failure
DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details
DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details
Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press Briefing, Here's What Happened Next; Video
Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press Briefing, Here's What Happened Next; Video

He also pointed out that the Ulema Council, a body of Islamic scholars, had presented a list of 17 demands to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Among the demands, Fadnavis identified several as highly contentious, including a call for 10% reservation for Muslims and the withdrawal of cases against Muslim youths involved in riots from 2012 to 2024.

Read Also
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife...
article-image

"These demands are dangerous and divisive," Fadnavis said, claiming that the MVA had agreed to these terms in writing, which, if implemented, would undermine social harmony. He also accused the opposition of appeasing certain sections of society for political gain.

With the "vote-Jihad" slogan gaining traction, Fadnavis declared that it was necessary to respond with a "dharma-yudh of votes" to safeguard Maharashtra's future. "If such attempts to polarize the electorate are underway, we must unite and fight back to protect our values and democracy," he added, urging unity among the people to ensure safety and stability in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds To 'Vote-Jihad' Call With...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Expresses Concern Over Rising Onion Prices, Directs Strict Action...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Expresses Concern Over Rising Onion Prices, Directs Strict Action...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Launches Initiatives To Boost Voter Turnout Ahead Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Launches Initiatives To Boost Voter Turnout Ahead Of...

Mumbai: Vishnu Nagar Police File Case Against Two For Vandalizing Office Of Dombivli BJP's Gujarat...

Mumbai: Vishnu Nagar Police File Case Against Two For Vandalizing Office Of Dombivli BJP's Gujarat...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Cloudy Skies Today; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More

Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Cloudy Skies Today; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More