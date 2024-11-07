Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Congress Is An Anti-Hindu Party, They Are The 'B-Team' Of Muslim League,' Says BJP Leader Nitesh Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kankavli, Nitesh Rane | ANI

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kankavli, Nitesh Rane on Thursday accused the Congress of copying the BJP-Mahayuti manifesto and called the party anti-Hindu and the 'B-team' of the Muslim League.

Rane also accused the Congress of giving guarantees before elections but claiming budget shortages after coming to power.

Statement Of BJP Leader Nitesh Rane

Speaking to ANI, Rane said, "We saw Congress' manifesto yesterday, it is a copy of the manifesto of BJP and Mahayuti. Rahul Gandhi should have clarified yesterday how many guarantees the Congress govt in Karnataka and other Congress-ruled states have fulfilled. Before forming govt, Congress gives guarantees, but after forming govt they say there is no budget. Their false guarantees will not work here...Congress is an anti-Hindu party, they are the 'B-team' of the Muslim League."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | BJP candidate from Kankavli assembly constituency, Nitesh Rane says, "We saw Congress' manifesto yesterday, it is a copy of the manifesto of BJP & Mahayuti. Rahul Gandhi should have clarified yesterday how many guarantees the Congress govt in Karnataka and… pic.twitter.com/bYiMkex4VB — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

Political Campaigning Gains Momentum Across Maharashtra

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, political campaigning is gaining momentum across the state. The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the upcoming assembly polls, the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will again witness a family battle as NCP leader Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar. He is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas Pawar.

Earlier, Baramati witnessed a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule. The latter won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

