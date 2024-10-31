Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Ex-MLA Yusuf Abrahani Calls Off Protest Over Lack Of Muslim Candidates In MVA List

The Mahavikas Aghadi | ANI

The meeting called by former Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Yusuf Abrahani to protest against the low representation of Muslim candidates in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s list has been called off after promises that the grievances will be addressed by the parties

"We have cancelled the meeting on the request of party high command. The alliance parties are sorting out the differences and looking forward to give proper representation to Muslims," said Abrahani.

Muslims had expressed dismay after the Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the MVA did not nominate a single Muslim to the seats alloted to the party by the alliance, especially after Muslim votes were credited for the success of many Shiv Sena (UBT) and MVA candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in May. The anger had subsided to some extent after the Sena (UBT) announced Haroon Khan as it's candidate from Versova and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) declared Fahad Ahmed as their candidate from Anushakti Nagar.The Congress has three Muslims on their list: Amin Patel, Aslam Shaikh, and Naseem Khan from Mumbadevi, Malad (West), and Chandivali respectively.

Abrahani, a former MLA from Byculla was in fray for the seat which the MVA has allotted to the Shiv Sena (UBT). Abrahani said that his part has given mine seats in the state to Muslim candidates. This has reduced the anger in the community. Another significant development for the community is the decision by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to contest four seats in the city, including Byculla, a seat which it had won before, Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, Versova, and Kurla, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.Mumbai has 36 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Of the Mumbai seats, six, including Versova, have more than 30 per cent Muslim voters.