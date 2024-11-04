Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde giving speech during his election rally in Kurla | X/@mieknathshinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde kicked off his election campaign on Sunday with a rally in Kurla in support of candidates Mangesh Kudalkar and Murji Patel in Andheri (East).

In his speech, he highlighted various schemes implemented during his tenure.

Addressing a rally Shinde said that the Mahayuti government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and its focus is on providing affordable housing to the poor.

“We will make Mumbai slum-free by giving ownership homes to slum-dwellers. This is a pro-poor government. You have their two-and-half year tenure and our two-and-half year tenure. Let the voters decide," he said.

The CM said his government had struck a fine balance between welfare schemes and development projects.

“If we can work so much in two-and-half years, imagine how much we will work in five years," he told the impressive gathering while seeking a renewed mandate.

“We will give the poor affordable homes. Don't the poor have the right to a house in Mumbai? Can't the son of a poor farmer be CM? Or only those born with a silver spoon can become CM,” he said in a veiled attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Attacking the opposition for running down the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and even going to court to stall it, Shinde asked the gathering to 'be careful of these evil brothers'.

“The earlier CM did not keep a pen, while I keep two. We have allocated funds for students, youth, farmers, women's education, senior citizens. Government money belongs to the people and they have the first right on it. My government has expedited development works and also focussed on welfare schemes,” Shinde said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde said the Centre wants to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of growth and Mumbai the country's fintech capital.

Looking ahead to the election results on November 23, Shinde expressed confidence, stating, “Fire crackers will be burst” in the aftermath. He accused Congress of deceiving the public in Rajasthan, referencing their handling of the Ladki Bahin scheme and criticising Rahul Gandhi for failing to deliver promised funds in Rajasthan. “I want to see our sisters become lakhpatis,” he declared.

(with inputs from PTI)