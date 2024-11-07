Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Appeals To Elect Shaina NC With Massive Majority To Resolve Issues On Old Buildings

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde With Shaina NC | X @ Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a strong appeal to the citizens of the Mumbadevi constituency to elect Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC with a massive majority to resolve the long-standing issue of redeveloping old and dilapidated buildings in the area.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on November 6 inaugurated the central election office of Shaina NC, the Mahayuti alliance's official candidate for Mumbai's Mumbadevi Assembly constituency.

During the inauguration, the CM addressed a large gathering of local citizens and appealed to elect Shaina NC.

Shinde emphasized the significance of Mumbadevi constituency, considering it sacred due to the residence of Goddess Mumbadevi, after whom Mumbai city is named.

He highlighted the Mahayuti government's efforts in developing the temple complex, allocating Rs220 crores for the project, and ensuring convenient transportation for devotees.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Sheds Light On Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme

Shinde also shed light on the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which aims to empower women in the state, benefiting 2.5 crore women. The scheme's stipend has been increased from Rs1500 to Rs2100 per month.

CM Eknath Shinde in his post on X said "We've launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to empower women in the state, benefiting 2.5 crore women. I've announced an increase in the scheme's stipend from Rs1500 to Rs2100 per month. Our goal is to enable women to stand independently. We're also promoting and marketing products from women's self-help groups to ensure they get their rightful market share."

He said that the government is promoting and marketing products from women's self-help groups to ensure they get their rightful market share. The goal is to make every woman a lakhpati.

"We strive to make every woman a lakhpati. For women's safety, we're recruiting 25,000 female police officers, making our sisters feel secure. To amplify women's voices in the assembly, I urge Mumbadevi constituency citizens to elect Shaina NC with a massive majority," said the Maharashtra CM.

To address the congested area's redevelopment issues, seven government agencies have joined forces to revive stalled projects. The redevelopment of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar is underway through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Comprehensive development of buildings and cluster development similar to Thane will also be undertaken.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Pledges Support For Shaina NC

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also pledged support for Shaina NC, citing her ability to present women's problems effectively in the assembly.

Athawale said "CM Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, myself, all of us are campaigning for Shaina NC... I have known Shaina for many years now. She is contesting from Mumba Devi and I have come to campaign for her... People of all communities live in Mumba Devi... I appeal to all voters to vote for her... If Shaina goes to the Vidhan Sabha, she can present women's problems very well in the assembly... The statement made by Arvind Sawant was an insult to all women and the people will teach a lesson to those who insult women."

Shaina NC expressed gratitude for the support, promising to work diligently for Mumba Devi's constituents.

Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC said, "I am very glad to receive so much support from Mumba Devi. We have come here with the blessings of Maa Mumba Devi. Ramdas Athavale, CM Shinde, Atul Shah all the local citizens and leaders have come here... We will work with dedication for Mumba Devi."

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

