Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Baatna & Kaatna Is What BJP Does,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Flag Of BJP (L) & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (R) | File Pic & X @ Telangana Congress

Nagpur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge turned the tables on the Bharatiya Janata Party by saying that it is the party that is engaged in "baatna and Kaatna,"

He was referring to the slogan "batenge to katenge' popularised by UP chief minister Adityamnath Yogi and adopted by the RSS.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge said while Yogi talked of Batenge , Katenge, Modi was raising a new but contradictory slogan of 'Ek hai to safe hai."

LIVE: Press briefing by Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge in Nagpur, Maharashtra. https://t.co/MuLHlhp9Wn — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) November 9, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur Before His Election Campaign In Vidarbha On Saturday.

CHOTU VAITAGE

The BJP should make up its mind whether they want to divide or unite. "It is BJP which does nothing but give provocative speeches, misleading people by spreading lies and never practices what it preaches," said Kharge. Such provocative speeches are made by Modi and his leaders only to divert attention from pressing issues like unemployment, agrarian crisis, failing law and order and security of women, he added.

Congress President On Financial Allocations

Reeling out figures from the official budget document of Karnataka government, Kharge said that financial allocations were made properly for each of the guarantees made by the Congress government in election promises to the people, he said each of the promised schemes was being implemented.

"It is shameful that a prime minister speaks blatant lies and says that Karnataka is not implementing the promised schemes," he accused Modi of lying. He also dared Modi to prove that his government had ever fulfilled promises like bringing back black money, doubling farmers incomes, etc. "In my 60 years of public life, I have never seen a PM who speaks so many lies and gets away with it," said Kharge.

Accusation Made By Congress President Against BJP

The Congress president also accused the BJP of forming the government in state with factions of Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit) by using agencies like ED and CBI. And now they want a fresh lease for the illegitimate government and using all its chief ministers to campaign for the Mahayuti.

He said the Ram temple built by Modi in Ayodhya was leaking and so was the new Parliament building. The bullet train project was so much delayed and now the bridge constructed for it had already collapsed. Kharge who is here to campaign for party candidates in Amravati and Nagpur, appealed to voters not to trust the BJP which was full of liars and to ensure that the MVA candidates were elected with a majority in Maharashtra.