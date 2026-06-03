Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Seeks Beautification Plan For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue At Ghatkopar's Mata Ramabai Nagar

Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode reviews proposals to enhance civic infrastructure and improve the surroundings of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed concerned departments to prepare a detailed beautification plan for the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar East and submit it within a week.

The directive was issued during a special meeting convened following a demand by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Committee. Officials from the Municipal Corporation, MMRDA, MHADA and committee representatives attended the meeting.

Focus on infrastructure and civic amenities

Bansode said the Ambedkar statue holds significant social and historical importance and emphasised the need for planned development of the surrounding area.

The proposed beautification plan will include improvements to roads, footpaths, lighting, sanitation facilities, protective walls, green spaces and other civic amenities.

He also instructed authorities to immediately verify unauthorised constructions around the statue and take legal action against any violations.

Clearing encroachments, he said, would enhance the monument's visibility and provide residents with a cleaner and better-maintained environment.

Also Watch:

Proposal to be submitted within a week

The Deputy Speaker further directed officials to ensure that the area's development takes into account local sentiments and its historical significance while preparing the detailed proposal for submission next week.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/