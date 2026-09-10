Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Appointed Trustee Of Dr BR Ambedkar-Founded People’s Education Society

Anna Bansode will work to expand educational initiatives and advance Dr Ambedkar’s vision through the People’s Education Society | File Photo

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker and MLA Anna Bansode has been appointed as a trustee of the People's Education Society (PES), founded by Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

The decision was announced at an important meeting of the society's executive committee held at the Garware Club in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Union Minister and PES president Ramdas Athawale. Bansode's appointment was formally approved at the meeting.

Athawale Welcomes Appointment

Athawale expressed confidence that Bansode's appointment would give a fresh direction to the educational and social initiatives undertaken by the People's Education Society.

Dr Ambedkar established the People's Education Society with the objective of empowering deprived, oppressed and weaker sections of society through education. Bansode said he would work to carry forward the organisation's mission of promoting education and social transformation.

Bansode Outlines Priorities

Bansode said his priorities would include providing better educational facilities to students, expanding the society's educational activities and taking forward Dr Ambedkar's educational legacy.

"I will work sincerely to strengthen the educational mission of the People's Education Society and carry forward the legacy envisioned by Dr Ambedkar," Bansode said.

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PES office-bearers and executive committee members, including Athawale, Sukhdev Thorat, director Ujjwal Nikam, Dr Vasudev Gade, B.K. Barve, Vishwas Patil, Dr Venkata Swamy, Arvind Sonatakke and Dr S.K. Bhagwat, were present at the meeting.

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