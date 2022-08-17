Maharashtra: Assembly, Council pass motions to congratulate Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar

PTI

Both the houses of the state legislature on Wednesday unanimously passed a motion to congratulate Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar for being elected as the President and Vice President of India.

In the state Assembly, the motion was moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and in the Council by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

It was seconded by the leaders of the opposition Ajit Pawar and Ambadas Danve in the State Assembly and Council respectively.

After Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the motion had been passed unanimously, Pawar said that it was decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting that the senior leaders and the legislative party leaders of other opposition parties would be allowed to speak on the motion. He, however, brought to the Speaker’s notice that they did not get an opportunity and asserted that they should have been allowed.

However, Narvekar said the motion had been passed and he had called another subject on the day's agenda. Fadnavis intervened and admitted that it was discussed at the BAC meeting but no decision was taken. He further stated that it would not be against the propriety of the house to allow other leaders to speak when the Speaker has announced another subject on the agenda.

