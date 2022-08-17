e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra Government presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25826.71 cr

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
Maharashtra Government presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25826.71 cr | PTI

The Shinde Fadnavis government on Wednesday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 25826.71 crore for 2022-23. It was presented by the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the budget session held in March had presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6250.36 crore.

After the MVA government took over in November 2019 cumulatively it had presented a supplementary demand of Rs 1,73,243.69 crore.

