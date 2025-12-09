 Maharashtra Assembly Adjourned For 10 Minutes Amid BJP Allegations Against IAS Officer Tukaram Munde
Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned after BJP MLAs accused IAS officer Tukaram Munde of issuing unauthorized cheques worth Rs 20 crore and threatening a legislator. BJP demanded a probe into his 24 transfers and conduct. Treasury benches defended Munde, citing past clean inquiries. CM Fadnavis assured a thorough investigation and action following the controversy.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe | File Pic

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned for ten minutes on Tuesday after BJP legislators raised allegations against IAS officer Tukaram Munde and pressed for immediate action, prompting a sharp exchange across the Treasury and Opposition benches.

BJP legislator Krishna Khopade, who raised the issue, alleged that in 2020, Munde had issued cheques worth Rs 20 crore without necessary authorisation. “Two supporters of Munde threatened me, warning me not to speak against him or face dire consequences. I have filed a police complaint at Sitabardi police station and informed the police commissioner as well as the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Speaker Rahul Narwekar,” Khopade said.

Khopade further claimed that the officer had been transferred 24 times in 20 years of service and demanded a detailed inquiry into his conduct.

Another BJP legislator, Pravin Datke, supported Khopade’s claim, stating, “Munde had cancelled a woman employee’s leave when she had delivered a baby just five days earlier. Even the Urban Development Department cancelled several of his decisions. There should be a thorough investigation.”

Responding to the allegations, Minister Girish Mahajan told the House that concerned legislators had already discussed the matter with Chief Minister Fadnavis. “The Chief Minister has taken the issue seriously, and appropriate action will follow,” he said.

However, the Treasury benches continued to protest, leading Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode to adjourn the proceedings for ten minutes. After the House resumed, Khopade and Datke reiterated their demand for immediate action.

Congress Leader of the party Vijay Wadettiwar said Munde had faced multiple inquiries in the past but was never held guilty. “Despite 24 transfers, none of the inquiries indicted him. Even the National Commission for Women did not find wrongdoing. On the contrary, the women employees who filed complaints against him were fined,” Wadettiwar said.

He urged the government not to act under pressure. “If allegations are based on personal grudges, there should not be action. No officer should be punished merely because someone is unhappy with him,” he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his intervention, said the government would examine all aspects. “Threatening an MLA is inappropriate. There will be a thorough investigation, and the House will be informed,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

