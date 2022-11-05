Maharashtra: As state embarks on major blood donation drive, questions linger on storage and distribution

Representative Image | World Health Organisation

Mumbai: The State blood transfusion council has directed all the blood centres in charge across Maharashtra to start with the second phase of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav starting from November this year to October 2023.

Following this, various activities have been asked to undertake by the blood centres. Moreover, every blood centre shall organize a minimum of two voluntary blood donation camps in a month, as per the requirement of blood, and felicitate the donors and organizers with certificates and mementoes displaying the logo of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

SBTC officials said they are taking various measures to promote voluntary blood donation camp, for which several initiatives have been planned which will continue for a year.

Dr Arun Thorat, Assistant Director, SBTC said that the blood centres should also organize street play, nukkad, essay competition, rangoli competition, and Prabhat parties in alternative months to promote awareness in the public about voluntary blood donation.

“Lectures by Experts will be arranged in colleges and schools (secondary level) to promote voluntary blood donation amongst youths. Considering World Blood Donor Day on 14 June 2023, the entire June month will be celebrated with programmes on voluntary blood donations,” he said.

However, the first phase of the mega blood donation drive of Azadi ka Amruta Mahatsov started on September 17. India's estimated annual blood requirement is nearly 15 million units, but only 11-12 million units are collected.

Dr Thorat further said that the blood centre incharge are requested to plan the calendar of the above activities for entire year from November, 2022 to October, 2023.

“The report of the activities took place in the previous month should be sent to the SBTC by 10th of the next month so as to report the same to the Govt. ofIndiaand other higher authorities,” he concluded.

A senior blood transfusion officer said though the intention of a mega camp is noble, it is the least ideal way to boost availability of the life-saving product. Cities and states with more efficient donor networks could end up collecting much more than they require.

"Who will monitor and tell them to stop when camps will be going on everywhere simultaneously?" said the official. Whole blood and most components have a shelf life of up to 45 days, but platelets have to be discarded after five days.

Since the instruction has come from the central government, doctors working with the blood bank said they have no choice but to follow the orders.

"We have to follow the order even if we know that it might lead to wastage of blood because of under-consumption. Normally collected blood can be used within 35 days only. A blood donor after donating the blood cannot donate blood for three months. We may therefore face a problem later," said the doctor, who did not wish to be named.