Why do we observe National Voluntary Blood Donation Day? Read to know more

Representation image | pixbay

Every year, on October 1, National Voluntary Blood Donation Day is observed. The primary goal to celebrate this day is to promote blood donation and spread awareness about the value of it.

India's first celebration was held in 1975 with Indian Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology Society. This day is also celebrated to observe our gratitude to regular blood donors.

Significance of marking the day

Observing blood donation day does not only spread awareness but encourages people to donate blood.

Up to three lives can be saved by one blood donation.

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day Goals:

Awareness and importance of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day to have enough bloodstock.

Encouragement to donate blood and strengthen the self-esteem of regular blood donors.

Who will be fit to donate blood?

A person is fit to donate blood if their age is between 18 and 60 years.

A person who weighs more than 45 kg.

A person who has a blood pressure of between 60 and 100/min, normal blood pressure, and a body temperature of not more than 37.5 degrees Celsius.

People with no serious illnesses can consider donating blood.