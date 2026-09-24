Maharashtra Approves Four New Additional Collector Offices To Decentralise Revenue Services Across Districts

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Revenue Department has approved the establishment of four new Additional Collector offices at Baramati in Pune district, Pandharpur in Solapur, Dapoli in Ratnagiri and Nagpur Rural, as part of efforts to decentralise administration and make revenue services more accessible to people in rural and remote areas.

Decision Approved Under CM Fadnavis’ Direction

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule approved the decision on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A Government Resolution to this effect has been issued.

The new offices have been established with the objective of expanding administrative facilities and making the functioning of the Revenue Department more citizen-centric. The move is expected to benefit residents who currently have to travel long distances to district headquarters for revenue-related services.

New Offices To Reduce Travel Burden On Citizens

According to the government, the new offices will reduce the time and travel expenses incurred by citizens, particularly those living in rural areas. They are also expected to ease the workload on the main district collectorates and enable local administrative issues to be addressed more quickly.

The offices will facilitate faster action on matters related to revenue laws, land-related issues, rehabilitation and other urgent administrative decisions, the department said.

Bawankule said the government was committed to ensuring that ordinary citizens, particularly those in rural and remote areas, receive revenue services in a convenient and speedy manner. The new offices would save people's time and money while accelerating administrative work, he said.

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