Maharashtra Approves ₹25.43 Lakh Per Hectare Compensation For Deharji Project-Affected Tribal Families | File Pic

Palghar: In a major relief for families affected by the Deharji Medium Project in Vikramgad Taluka, the Maharashtra Government has approved an enhanced compensation package of approximately ₹25.43 lakh per hectare for eligible landholders, significantly increasing compensation for tribal farmers and project-affected residents.



The revised compensation framework comes after several rounds of discussions and coordination between the State Government, public representatives, concerned departments and the Palghar District Administration. Officials said the move was aimed at ensuring fair compensation for tribal communities whose lands are being acquired for the project.



The Deharji Medium Project, which began on November 11, 2022, is considered an important long-term drinking water initiative for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Nearly 85 per cent of the construction work has already been completed. Once operational, the project is expected to create a storage capacity of 95.60 million cubic meters (255 MLD), supplying drinking water to nearly 15 lakh residents in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) area and surrounding parts of the MMR region.





The project impacts tribal villages including Khuded, Sakhare, Jambhe and nearby areas. During the land acquisition process, local representatives and affected villagers repeatedly raised concerns that the existing Ready Reckoner rates and recorded market values did not reflect the actual value of land in tribal regions, where formal land transactions are limited.



Following prolonged deliberations, authorities agreed to consider land transaction values from nearby Malwada village as a special benchmark under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. This eventually led to the approval of the revised compensation structure.



District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar and the Palghar District Administration played a key role in pursuing the matter administratively and coordinating with the State Government. Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, MLA Harishchandra Bhoye and MP Dr. Hemant Savara also actively followed up on the issue and supported demands for enhanced compensation for affected tribal families.



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Officials said rehabilitation planning has also progressed alongside compensation measures. Villages such as Sakhare and Khuded are partially affected by the project, and the rehabilitation plan for project-affected persons has already been approved by the Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division, through a memorandum dated February 16, 2026.



Estimates for civic amenities at rehabilitation sites have been submitted for technical approval. Once approvals are completed, the administration plans to develop the required infrastructure and complete rehabilitation of affected families within the next 18 months.



Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Water Resources Department are also constructing nine Kolhapur Type (KT) weirs on the Deharji River to improve local water availability and support water conservation efforts in the region.



Officials stated that the Government and District Administration remain committed to completing all remaining land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation processes in a transparent and humane manner while ensuring timely completion of the drinking water project.

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