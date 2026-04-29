Maharashtra Approves ₹19.35 Crore Statewide 'One Nation, One E-Challan' To Streamline Traffic Enforcement | file pic

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday approved the ‘One Nation, One E-Challan’ project, which will be implemented across the entire state.

In the first phase, the project had been rolled out in major cities such as Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. According to a Government Resolution (GR), administrative approval has been granted for the project, which is estimated to cost ₹19.35 crore.

Also Watch:

The decision to expand the project statewide was taken by a high-powered committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) during its meeting on April 13.

The Additional Director General (Traffic) will be responsible for implementing and supervising the project, the GR stated.

Read Also Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Life Term To Trucker In Mulund Toll Plaza Road Rage Murder Case

The project has been approved in view of the rising number of vehicles, which has led to traffic congestion and related challenges. The traffic police have also been facing difficulties in recovering fines from violators.