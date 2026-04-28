Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences Life Term To Trucker In Mulund Toll Plaza Road Rage Murder Case

Truck driver sentenced to life imprisonment for fatal road rage incident at Mulund toll plaza | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: A Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted 33-year-old truck driver Noor Mohmad Ibrar Ali Shah, from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, for killing a Bhiwandi-based businessman in a road rage incident near Anand Toll Plaza, Mulund. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Businessmen returning from Mumbai

According to the prosecution, Manish Dhulchand Soni and his nephew Bhavesh Ramesh Soni, who ran a utensils shop in Bhiwandi, had travelled to Mumbai on May 11, 2023, to purchase goods. They left for home at 9 pm, with Bhavesh driving.

Collision near toll plaza

Around 9.50 pm, about 20 mt before the toll plaza, a truck overtook their car from the driver’s side, damaging it. At about 10 pm, the truck stopped in lane number 2 of the toll plaza to pay the toll, with the victims’ car behind it.

Manish and Bhavesh got out to confront the driver over the damage. The driver began abusing them while Bhavesh stood in front of the truck. In a fit of anger, Shah drove the truck forward, running over Bhavesh, dragging him for nearly 20 ft, and fleeing at high speed.

Victim declared dead

Manish rushed to Bhavesh, who was lying unconscious with severe head injuries. He was taken to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

CCTV footage key evidence

The prosecution examined 16 witnesses, including toll plaza staff, and relied on CCTV footage capturing the incident. The accused claimed he was not driving the vehicle and had been falsely implicated.

The court rejected his defence, noting that witnesses identified him as the driver and CCTV footage showed the victim standing in front of the truck before being run over.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Sessions Court Upholds 2-Year Jail Term For Ghatkopar Man In 2009 Reckless Driving Death Case

Court observations

“It is proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused had the intention to cause injury and knowledge that running over a person with a truck would result in death,” the court said, adding that he acted with disregard for public safety while fleeing the scene.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/