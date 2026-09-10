Maharashtra Approves ₹1,800 Crore For Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela Works | File Pic

Mumbai: Preparations for the upcoming grand Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar are set to gather momentum, with the state government approving the release of ₹1,800 crore to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority.

Funds approved for Kumbh preparations

The Urban Development Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Thursday approving the release of the funds. The amount is the remaining portion of the ₹3,000 crore supplementary demand approved during the Monsoon Session. The Finance Department cleared the release of the balance amount, paving the way for the funds to be transferred to the authority.

The substantial allocation is expected to accelerate infrastructure and civic works in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. These include road development, construction and improvement of ghats, sanitation facilities, traffic management, drinking water supply and arrangements for the safety of devotees.

Authority to oversee utilisation

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority will be responsible for ensuring that the funds are utilised properly and transparently. The divisional commissioner of Nashik, who is also the chairman of the authority, has been designated as the chief controlling officer for the fund.

The entire amount will be transferred to a special bank account operated in the name of the divisional commissioner. The funds can be utilised only for works that have received the required administrative and technical approvals from the competent authorities.

Read Also FDA Suspends Licences Of 6 Mumbai Eateries Over Food Safety Violations

Spending guidelines issued

According to the GR, the sanctioned amount must be spent exclusively on works covered under the approved objectives of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. Expenditure will also have to comply with the guidelines, financial norms, delegation of financial powers and other instructions issued by the Finance Department from time to time.

The concerned agencies will receive funds, or expenditure will be incurred, only after the relevant works obtain the necessary administrative and technical sanction. Utilisation certificates will have to be submitted to the government immediately after the expenditure is incurred.

Also Watch:

Previous allocations

The state government has released funds for Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations in several phases.

During 2025-26, allocations of ₹283 crore, ₹717 crore, ₹501.40 crore, ₹396.60 crore and ₹1,220 crore were released at different stages.

For 2026-27, the entire remaining ₹1,800 crore from the ₹3,000 crore supplementary demand approved during the Monsoon Session has now been sanctioned.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/