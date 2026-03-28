Maharashtra Appoints 57 Arbitration Panels To Fast-Track 28,000 Pending Land Acquisition Compensation Claims For National Highways

In a major relief for project-affected farmers, the Maharashtra government has initiated steps to fast-track long-pending land acquisition compensation claims linked to national highway projects, with the appointment of 57 new arbitration panels across the state. | AI

Mumbai: In a major relief for project-affected farmers, the Maharashtra government has initiated steps to fast-track long-pending land acquisition compensation claims linked to national highway projects, with the appointment of 57 new arbitration panels across the state.

CM and Revenue Minister Drive Move

The decision follows directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was actively pursued by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The move aims to resolve over 28,000 pending cases, many of which have remained unsettled for more than three years.

These cases are primarily related to compensation disputes under projects undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India. To expedite the process, 57 senior officers from the ranks of Additional Commissioners and Additional District Collectors have been appointed as arbitrators.

Statewide Reach

The newly appointed panels will function across key divisions including Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, and Nagpur. District Collectors have been directed to coordinate with NHAI project directors and land acquisition officers to distribute pending cases efficiently among the arbitrators, ensuring streamlined hearings.

To maintain accountability, divisional commissioners will conduct monthly reviews of the arbitration process. Necessary staff and administrative expenses for the panels will be funded by NHAI to ensure smooth functioning.

Bawankule said the decision would ensure timely compensation to affected farmers while accelerating infrastructure development. He noted that delays in land acquisition claims often slow down projects and create hardships for landowners, adding that the new mechanism will help clear a significant backlog within a defined timeframe.

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