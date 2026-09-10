Maharashtra App-Based Taxi Firms Given Three Months To Submit Driver Details Under New Aggregator Policy 2026 | AI

Mumbai: App-based taxi companies in Maharashtra have been given three months to submit complete details of their drivers to the Transport Department, as the state moves to implement the Maharashtra Aggregator Policy 2026. The information will be used to verify drivers’ identity, domicile and other documents, with eligible drivers to be enrolled in the state’s welfare board for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and owners.

Driver Verification Planned For Safety And Welfare Benefits

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik at Mantralaya on Wednesday. Representatives of Bharat Taxi, Rapido, Uber, Ola, Shalini Cabs and Cityflo attended the meeting, along with Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and other officials. Regional transport officers also joined through video conference.

The companies have been directed to submit drivers’ domicile certificates and other required documents within the three-month deadline. The department will also introduce a requirement for drivers to have practical Marathi language skills and issue badges to those who meet the eligibility criteria.

Companies Asked To Submit Domicile Certificates And Documents

The move is aimed at improving passenger safety while extending welfare benefits to drivers and their families. Sarnaik said eligible drivers would be given membership of the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb Maharashtra Auto-Rickshaw and Taxi Driver-Owner Welfare Board, through which they and their families could access various schemes and facilities available under labour laws.

The minister directed officials to ensure that driver applications and documents are checked strictly to prevent accidents and criminal incidents. He also said the policy should provide necessary facilities to drivers while keeping passenger safety the highest priority.

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