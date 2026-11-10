Maharashtra: Anti-Corruption Bureau Registers 612 Corruption Trap Cases In 2026; Bribe Amount Totals ₹3.32 Crore

Revenue and Land Records officials account for the highest number of corruption trap cases registered by Maharashtra ACB | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that from January till November this year, 612 entrapment-related corruption cases were registered in the state, of which most trap cases were related to officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department, followed by the Police, Panchayat Samiti and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL).

875 Persons Booked In 612 Trap Cases

The ACB's statistics revealed that in the 612 trap cases, 875 persons, including 146 private persons, were booked. Further analysis of the statistics revealed that most officials involved in trap cases were Class III government officials (437), followed by Class II officials (107), Class I (61) and Class IV (36).

As per the statistics, this year, most corruption-related trap cases were registered against officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department (149), followed by the Police (98), Panchayat Samiti (63), MSEDCL (43), Municipal Corporations (32), Education Department (29), Forest Department (25) and Public Health Department (23).

Rs 3.32 Crore In Bribe Money Involved

The statistics revealed that in 612 trap cases, the total amount of bribe money involved was Rs 3.32 crore. The highest amount of bribe money sought was related to officials of the Police (Rs 73.04 lakh), followed by the Forest Department (Rs 53.86 lakh), Revenue and Land Records Department (Rs 40.17 lakh), Public Works Department (Rs 22.42 lakh), Sales Tax (Rs 21.86 lakh), Panchayat Samiti (Rs 20.74 lakh), MSEDCL (Rs 15.25 lakh) and Municipal Corporations (Rs 14.48 lakh).

Nashik Records Highest Number Of Trap Cases

The statistics also revealed that the maximum number of trap cases were registered in Nashik range (128), followed by Pune (106), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (97), Thane (81), Amravati (62), Nagpur (57), Nanded (48) and Mumbai (33).

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This year, the ACB has registered 11 disproportionate assets cases, including three cases against Revenue and Land Records Department officials. The total amount of money involved in these cases is Rs 27.22 crore.

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