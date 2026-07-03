Maharashtra Announces Sterilisation Drive, New Shelter To Tackle Stray Dog Menace Across The State | File Photo (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a series of measures to tackle the growing stray dog menace across the state, including intensified sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives, stricter implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and the establishment of a dedicated shelter for stray dogs in Mumbai within the next six months.

Local Bodies Told to Follow Supreme Court Guidelines

Replying to a question raised by MLA Arjun Khotkar during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, Minister Uday Samant said all urban and rural local self-government bodies have been directed to implement the Supreme Court's guidelines and the Centre's Animal Birth Control Rules to manage the stray dog population in a scientific and humane manner.

The issue sparked an animated discussion in the House, with legislators expressing concern over the rising number of stray dog attacks, including fatal incidents involving children. Members demanded immediate, time-bound action and urged the government to act against those obstructing stray dog control measures in the name of animal welfare.

14.8 Lakh Stray Dogs, 94,000 in Mumbai Alone

Samant informed the House that Maharashtra has an estimated 14.8 lakh stray dogs, of which around 94,000 are in Mumbai. He said 65,000 dogs have been sterilised and 97,960 vaccinated against rabies so far this year as part of the state's ongoing animal birth control programme.

To strengthen the city's stray animal management system, the government plans to establish a shelter for stray dogs in Mumbai within six months. Land measuring about 3,000 sq ft each at Mulund and Malad and 8,411 sq ft at Nahur has been sought from the Revenue Department for the project.

Shelter Planned in Mumbai Within Six Months

The minister also said municipal corporations in Mumbai, Pune, Kalyan-Dombivli, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nashik have decided to set up dedicated Animal Birth Control departments in line with Supreme Court directives.

He added that the BMC has already taken measures to reduce the presence of stray dogs around Dr R.N. Cooper Hospital, where sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination are being carried out regularly.

According to Samant, the Urban Development Department and the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department have issued separate circulars directing all local bodies to implement the Supreme Court's orders. The government has also issued policy guidelines to ensure effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

The minister said the Animal Husbandry Department has been designated as the nodal agency to coordinate implementation across departments, while financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) will also be made available to develop the required infrastructure and facilities for stray dog management across the state.

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