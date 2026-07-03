Bhiwandi: Water Hyacinth Chokes Kamwari River, Raising Flood Fears In Shelar Village

Water hyacinth has spread across the Kamwari River, prompting residents to demand urgent action to prevent monsoon flooding | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 3, 2026: A massive spread of water hyacinth in the Kamwari River has emerged as a serious flood threat for Shelar village and adjoining areas on the outskirts of Bhiwandi, with residents accusing authorities of ignoring repeated complaints despite the onset of the monsoon.

The dense aquatic weed, which has engulfed large stretches of the river over the past two to three months, is obstructing the natural flow of water. Locals fear that continued heavy rainfall could choke the river, trigger backflow and lead to flooding in low-lying settlements, particularly Shelar village situated along the riverbank.

Pollution Fuels Weed Growth

According to residents and environmental observers, the rapid growth of water hyacinth is being fuelled by the continuous discharge of untreated sewage and chemical-laden industrial effluents into the Kamwari River.

The polluted water creates ideal conditions for the invasive weed, which returns every year before the monsoon and gradually forms thick floating mats across the river.

Residents alleged that although the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the local administration routinely announce pre-monsoon river-cleaning plans, little meaningful work is carried out on the ground. They claimed that only limited stretches of water hyacinth are removed in symbolic drives, after which the problem is largely ignored.

The Kamwari River flows along the boundary of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation. One bank of the river borders Millat Nagar, one of the city's prominent residential localities, while the opposite bank falls under the jurisdiction of Shelar Gram Panchayat. Wastewater from both sides is reportedly discharged into the river, worsening pollution levels and accelerating the spread of water hyacinth.

Residents further alleged that incomplete sewerage infrastructure in Bhiwandi results in untreated municipal sewage being released directly into the river.

In addition, dyeing, sizing and chemical processing units located in and around the Shelar Gram Panchayat area are also accused of discharging chemical effluents into the waterbody, significantly aggravating environmental degradation.

Activists Seek Immediate Action

Environmental activists say that despite growing public awareness campaigns on river conservation, concrete measures to prevent pollution remain largely absent. They argue that unless sewage discharge is stopped and industrial pollution is effectively monitored, removing water hyacinth alone will offer only temporary relief.

Water conservation activist Dr Snehal Donde, who has consistently campaigned for the restoration of the Kamwari River, has urged the Irrigation Department's Sub-Divisional Engineer to provide an updated status of the river survey and desilting work.

She has also appealed to the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation to immediately identify and shut all sewage discharge points and other non-point pollution sources entering the river while implementing effective pollution control measures.

The Kamwari River passes through several rural areas before reaching Bhiwandi and remains an important source of water for irrigation and livestock. A check dam constructed on the Bhiwandi-Wada Road stores river water for agricultural use.

However, the reservoir behind the dam has also been covered by water hyacinth, raising concerns that the obstruction could further restrict water movement during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents warned that if the weed is not removed before heavy upstream runoff reaches the river, water could accumulate rapidly, increasing the risk of flooding in Shelar village and other settlements located along the riverbanks.

Officials Assure Response

Responding to the concerns, Sandeep Patnwar, Executive Engineer of the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation's Water Supply Department, said the civic body removes water hyacinth from the Kamwari River every year and similar cleaning operations will be undertaken this monsoon as well.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi Tahsildar Abhijit Khole said an inspection team would be deputed to assess the situation. "A team will inspect the affected stretch of the river. Necessary action will be initiated after the inspection, and water hyacinth will be removed wherever required," he said.

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With the monsoon intensifying and flood risks increasing, residents are demanding immediate intervention rather than seasonal clean-up drives, warning that delays in clearing the river could have serious consequences for villages and residential areas along the Kamwari River.

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