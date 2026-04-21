Maharashtra Announces PRAGATI 2025–26 Winners, Honours Innovation In Governance |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced the state-level winners of the Rajiv Gandhi Administrative Efficiency (PRAGATI) Campaign for the year 2025–26, recognizing innovative and citizen-centric initiatives across departments. The awards were declared through a Government Resolution issued by the General Administration Department on April 19, 2026.

The campaign aims to promote innovation in governance, improve administrative efficiency, and enhance public service delivery. Proposals were evaluated based on effectiveness, use of technology, citizen participation, and improvements in service delivery systems. The state-level selection committee shortlisted the best initiatives from submissions received from ministries, departmental offices, and municipal corporations.

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Top Recognition for Ministerial Departments

Among ministerial administrative departments, the initiative titled “Drone-Based Surveillance and Digital Data Maintenance System” secured the first prize, along with a cash award of ₹10 lakh. The project highlights the use of modern technology to ensure accurate and efficient data management in administration.

Dr. Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary of the Marathi Language Department, won the second prize and ₹6 lakh for the initiative focused on improving office administration processes.

Fisheries Department’s Strong Performance

Under the leadership of Minister Nitesh Rane, the Fisheries Department delivered an impressive performance. The initiative “Sustainable Fisheries Development and Conservation of Marine Resources” secured the first prize (₹10 lakh) in the category of headquarters-level offices.

As part of this project, artificial reefs have been constructed in 182 coastal villages along the Arabian Sea. Local cooperative societies have been entrusted with their maintenance, supported by an incentive grant of ₹1 lakh each.

These efforts have created safe breeding habitats for fish, including a protected zone of 50 meters. The initiative also focuses on conserving rare species, collecting ghost nets and plastic waste, and encouraging community participation. As a result, traditional fishermen have seen increased income, and marine fish production has reportedly risen by 29,000 kilograms.

Innovation at Municipal Level

At the municipal level, Amravati Municipal Corporation’s “Cool Roof” initiative won the first prize (₹10 lakh) for its efforts to reduce urban temperatures and promote environmentally sustainable city management.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City project’s “WhatsApp and Chatbot Civic Services” initiative secured second place (₹6 lakh), enabling citizens to lodge complaints, access services, and communicate with authorities from home.

The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s “E-Governance” initiative received the third prize (₹4 lakh), promoting digital transformation in civic administration.

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Special Awards for Innovative Ideas

Several initiatives also received special recognition, including:

Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission – 2025, Nandurbar (₹50,000)

Threads of Change (₹30,000)

Bindunamavali Software (₹20,000)

Driving Innovation in Governance

Officials noted that such initiatives are making governance more dynamic, transparent, and citizen-friendly. The campaign is encouraging the adoption of technology, environmental sustainability, and public participation to enhance service delivery.

The PRAGATI campaign is also inspiring government officials to develop and implement innovative ideas, thereby driving positive transformation in public administration across Maharashtra.

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