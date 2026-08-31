Maharashtra Announces Grand Mumbai Festival To Showcase Art And Culture Of 52 Nomadic And Denotified Communities

The proposed festival will highlight the folk arts, traditions, occupations and cultural heritage of Maharashtra’s NT-DNT communities | File Photo

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The Maharashtra Tourism Department has announced plans to organise a state-level festival for the state's 52 communities belonging to the Nomadic and Denotified Tribes (NT-DNT). The initial plan includes a wider platform for the art, culture, traditions and creative talents of the communities through a grand event in Mumbai.

Festival To Showcase Tribal Heritage

The announcement was made by Maharashtra's Tourism Minister, Shambhuraj Desai, at the ‘Shiv Sena Nomadic and Denotified Tribes Rights, Justice and Development Conference’ organised on Monday, on the occasion of Vimukta Divas at the Shri Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Sion.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the event and released a booklet providing information about various Nomadic and Denotified communities and launched a dedicated website.

Desai lauded Shinde's role in bringing together the 52 communities of Maharashtra and said that the latter has entrusted the Tourism Department with the responsibility of providing a platform for the art and traditions of these communities and introducing them to tourists from across India and around the world.

“As per his directions, the Maharashtra Tourism Department will take immediate steps to organise the festival under the guidance of Minister Sanjay Rathod,” Desai said.

Diverse Communities To Participate

According to the Tourism Department, the festival will introduce domestic and international tourists to the rich cultural traditions and heritage of Maharashtra’s Nomadic and Denotified communities.

It will aim to showcase the diverse art forms and cultural traditions of communities such as Vasudev, Pingla, Bahurupi, Nathjogi/Bharadi, Nandiwale, Patharwat, Vadar, Dombari-Kolhati, Chapparband, Garudi, Lohar-Ghisadi, Makadwale-Kaikadi, Bhat, Bhoi-Kahar, Chitrakathi, Beldar, Banjara, Malanjogi, Otari, Gosavi and Gondhali, among others.

The Maharashtra Tourism Department will endeavour to present its folk arts, traditional occupations, distinctive ways of life and rich cultural heritage to visitors, offering tourists an opportunity to experience the diverse traditions that form an integral part of Maharashtra’s cultural landscape.

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“The government is committed to ensuring the rights, justice and development of the NT-DNT communities. Effective measures will be undertaken, not only for their overall socio-economic development, but also for the preservation and promotion of their rich cultural heritage,” Desai added.

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