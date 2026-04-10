Maharashtra Announces Free Two-Day Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tour Circuit Across Mumbai, Nashik And Nagpur On April 13-14

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai | File Pic

Mumbai: To mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Directorate of Tourism under the Government of Maharashtra has announced a free two-day “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tour Circuit” to be held on April 13 and 14, across Mumbai, Nashik and Nagpur.

More Than Tourism

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said, “The tour circuit is not merely a tourism initiative, but a tribute to the extraordinary visionary who shaped India’s democracy. Visiting the site associated with Dr Ambedkar is not just a journey, but a golden opportunity to experience his rich legacy. Through this initiative, we aim to share his thoughts and struggles with every household, especially with the younger generation. It will also boost cultural and heritage tourism.”

Principal secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare added, “Sites like Chaityabhoomi, Muktibhoomi, and Deekshabhoomi are much more than mere religious centers, they are landmarks of social change. Through this tour circuit, we aim to convey the message of equality in every corner of the world. Our next generation can have a chance to come closer to the social contributions and views of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Mumbai, Nashik and Nagpur Itineraries

The initiative aims to familiarise tourists and younger generations with Ambedkar’s life, work and enduring legacy. In Mumbai, the circuit will cover key sites including Chaityabhoomi, Rajgruha, BIT Chawl in Parel, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College in Wadala and Siddharth College in Fort. Nashik’s itinerary includes Muktibhoomi, Trirashmi Leni and Kalaram Temple, while Nagpur’s circuit features Deekshabhoomi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum in Chincholi and Dragon Palace in Kamthi.

The tours will commence at 10 am from designated starting points in each city, with special buses operating on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be provided complimentary travel, guides and refreshments.

Dr B N Patil, director, Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, said that Ambedkar’s teachings and philosophies are still inspiring people all around the globe. "The circuit has been carefully designed to provide an informative experience to the tourists'm," said Patil.

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