Maharashtra: Anganwadi workers, helpers to get hike | Swapnil Sakhare

The issue of remuneration of anganwadi workers saw intense debate in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday as more than hundred members of the House have given the notice on the issue.

Anganwadi workers are protesting in Mumbai at Azad Maidan demanding an increase in the pay scale. State government has assured that the workers' remuneration will be increased to Rs10,000 from Rs8,500 and the helpers' payment to Rs 5,500 from Rs 4,500.

Women and Child Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha said that the increment will be implemented after meeting with the CM and DCM this week.

Saying the increase is inadequate, the Opposition said, “Looking at the hike in gas and petrol prices, inflation and other things, the State Government should increase it to Rs15,000 for the workers and Rs10,000 for the helpers. But we haven't received any assurance from the government about it.” Later, the Opposition members walked out of the House and held a protest.