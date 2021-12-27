Maharashtra: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray directs officials to increase pace of vaccination

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday raising concern over the pandemic situation directed to increase the pace of Covid vaccination in the state. In a meeting chaired by the chief minister, it was also stressed on taking strict steps with more vigilance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray also directed that a meeting of the task force should be held in the next one or two days.

Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health also expressed the possibility of an increase in the number of active Covid patients in mid-January and said that vaccination needs to be expedited.

Dr Vyas also highlighted that there were 6,200 active patients till December 8 and today there are 10 thousand active patients in the state. Overall, the number of active patients has increased by 50 per cent in the last 20 days and the number of patients has tripled in the last six days. He said the positivity rate in the state was 1.06 per cent.

A few days ago the state was administering 8 lakh doses a day but now only 5 lakh doses are being administered daily. Taking a note of this, the CM directed all the Guardian Ministers to follow up and see to it that vaccination is carried out expeditiously in their respective districts.

Last week, the government of Maharashtra imposed a ban on assembly of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am in view of rising cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant cases. Not only this, the Maharashtra govt has also imposed several new restrictions on gatherings in view of Christmas and New Year festivities.

The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

In case of other functions, total number of attendees for closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the capacity and 25% of the capacity wherin seatings are not fixed and moveable. For such functions in open to sky spaces should not exceed 25% of the capacity.

In case of Sports Events/ Competitions, these may be held with number of spectators not exceeding 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

Restaurants, Gymnasiums, Spas, Cinema Halls and Theatres will continue to operate at 50% of the capacity.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to witness a rise in the daily coronavirus infection cases as it registered 1,648 new cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall tally to 66,57,888, while the death of 17 patients took the toll to 1,41,433, the health department said.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:57 PM IST