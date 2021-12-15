Maharashtra: Amid recent paper leaks, Cabinet decides all govt department recruitment exams will be held through MKCL, IBPS, TCS

Amid the recent paper leaks, Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided that all government department recruitment exams will be held through MKCL (Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited), IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS).

This comes two days after Maharashtra Housing Minister's said that Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be taking the assistance from TCS for conducting examinations.

‘’The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be taking the assistance from Tata Consultancy Services for conducting examinations. The examinations will be held at the earliest and fill transparency will be maintained. There is no short cut to success and I promise students the same,’’ said Awhad after ABVP attempted to stage protest near his Thane residence.

‘’The government should rope in the companies, which conduct the bank and staff selection examinations, and also TCS for conducting examinations of various departments and undertakings,’’ said Awhad.

He had also claimed that the IT companies selected at the low tender by the IT department were responsible for paper leaks.

The examinations slated for Sunday till this week for various posts including engineer and assistant law consultant were cancelled fearing the paper leak and also due to breach of privacy. Awhad defended his decision to cancel the MHADA recruitment exams saying it was done based on the information received to him about the paper leak.

Meanwhile, MHADA Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board chairman Vinod Ghosalkar has demand an in-depth inquiry against those involved in the alleged recruitment exam paper leak scandal.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:16 PM IST