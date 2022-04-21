Maharashtra: Amid hot summer, MahaVitaran resumes load shedding of 1,400 to 2,000 mw after sudden fall in supply from private producers

Energy Minister Nitin Raut urges the consumers to save electricity

CM reviews the power crisis and MahaVitaran will soon serve notices to private producers for non-compliance of power purchase agreements

Efforts underway to get additional coal and about 300 to 800 mw additional power from Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd

After almost six days, the state-run power distribution company Mahavitaran has revived the load shedding of 1,400 to 2,000 mw from Thursday. It would continue for another five to six days after Adani Power suddenly reduced the power supply by 1,400 mw and 300 mw by JSW.

Further, the Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd has brought down the power supply to 630 mw against 760 mw as assured after the recent cabinet decision. The load shedding is also inevitable as the power demand has soared to 24,500 mw but for want of coal and rakes, the MahaGenco was unable to generate at full capacity.

At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to review the power crisis, it was decided that the MahaVitaran will soon serve notices under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 for non-compliance with the power purchase agreements.

The energy minister Nitin Raut, who after attending the review meeting, said the MahaVitaran has resumed the load shedding as suddenly there has been a drop of 1,830 mw of power supply from Adani Power, JSW and Coastal Gujarat Power ltd. ‘’The load shedding is inevitable as the demand for power has increased sharply due to summer. Besides, there are constraints on MahaGenco’s generation due to a reduction in coal supply by the Centre and also a lack of availability of adequate rakes. Moreover, the decision by Adani Power, JSW and Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd to suddenly reduce the power supply has led to the power deficit resulting in load shedding by MahaVitaran.’’

‘’In addition, the MahaVitaran is facing serious problems in the purchase of 2,000 mw from power exchanges and open markets as power is not available as few power plants have been either closed down or reduced generation for want of sufficient coal in various parts of the country,’’ he noted.

‘’I appeal to the electricity consumers to save power and cooperate with MahaVitaran in handling the present situation,’’ said Raut.

A senior MahaVitaran officer said that the Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd will in the next 72 hours restore the supply of 130 mw so that a total of 760 mw (at Rs 5.50 to 5.70 per unit) will be supplied. Besides, Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd is in a position to supply another 300 mw to 800 mw at Rs 5.50 to 5.70 per unit after MahaVitaran’s consent and seeking necessary approvals, especially with regard to the grid corridor for the power evacuation.

Meanwhile, the MahaVitaran will step up actions to curb the illegal use of power from transformers. It will lodge FIR against those involved in the stealing of power.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:10 PM IST