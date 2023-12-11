 Maharashtra: ‘Ajit Pawar Was Opposed To Eknath Shinde Being Made CM In 2019,’ Says Sanjay Raut
Raut noted that Pawar, who was against Shinde in 2019, was now working under him

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut | ANI

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was vehemently opposed to Eknath Shinde being made the chief minister. According to Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut, in 2019 there was a proposal to form a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena as its components. However, NCP leaders, including Pawar, Dilip Walse-Patil, Sunil Tatkare and Jayant Patil, made it clear that they will not work under the chief ministership of Shinde. Pawar was spearheading the campaign against Shinde, Raut told media persons on Monday. He claimed to have proof to back up his allegation.

Raut noted that Pawar, who was against Shinde in 2019, was now working under him. He further claimed that even the BJP had its reservations about making Shinde as the CM.

Sources in the Shiv Sena (Shinde) said there was no substance in Raut's claim. They alleged that Raut was trying to create a rift with the partners of the ruling Maha Yuti. Raut said when Uddhav Thackeray's name was proposed for chief ministership, all members of the MVA unanimously endorsed the proposal.

