Maharashtra Aims For Eight New Flying Schools; With One Addition, Baramati To House Three FTOs, Taking State Total To 13 Academies | AI

Maharashtra will soon have eight more flying schools across the state as the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC) has drafted a plan to establish new flying training organisations (FTOs) across six airports. The initiative will raise the total number of operational flying schools at these regional facilities to 12, giving a major push to expand pilot training infrastructure across the state.

New Flying Schools Planned at Six Airports Including Dharashiv and Yavatmal

According to the e-tender floated by MADC - a Government of Maharashtra undertaking - the state is seeking private operators to design, build, operate, maintain, and transfer the new training bases. The development targets eight new FTOs, including two each in Dharasiv and Yavatmal, and one each in Baramati, Dhule, Karad and Latur. The expansion is said to introduce new capacity to existing hubs like Baramati with two operational FTOs and Dhule, Karad and Latur, each with one functioning FTOs. On the other hand, it will establish initial flying schools at unserved regional airstrips like Dharashiv and Yavatmal, taking the total tally to 13 flying schools.

According to the tender details, the selected bidders will receive limited lease rights over designated land parcels, hangars, aprons and paved areas. The selection will be based on the highest concession fee offered per flying hour, with a mandatory reserve price floor set at Rs 825 per flying hour per aircraft. The operators will have to commit to a minimum guaranteed flying hours fee threshold of 3,000 flying hours per annum per airport. MADC clarified that shortfalls due to operational delays or adverse weather will not exempt operators from paying this guaranteed baseline fee.

Operators Must Pay Hourly Concession Fees and Lease Charges

In addition to the hourly concession fee, operators will also pay monthly land lease charges of Rs 331 per sq.m. for paved areas and Rs 275 per sq.m. for unpaved areas across all six airports. A fixed monthly infrastructure and service update charge of Rs 10 lakh per airport will also apply. The lease term will be valid for five years and will be extendable by an additional five years based on performance and at the discretion of MADC.

The authority mandated that only those bidders with a minimum of three airworthy aircraft per bidded airport will be eligible. However, bidders without current aircraft may be considered only if no existing DGCA-licensed FTO with three aircrafts submits a qualified bid, provided they commit to acquiring certified airworthy aircraft within six months. Moreover, the minimum positive net worth of the bidder will have to be over Rs 10 crore for the preceding three financial years.

The tender emphasised strict compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations. To prevent under-reporting or safety shortcuts, operators will be required to submit certified monthly flying logs cross-referenced with DGCA filings within the first week of each calendar month. MADC has built in a 10% penalty on disputed invoice values for data inconsistencies or misreporting, alongside rights to withhold payments or terminate agreements for non-compliance.

Upon completion or termination of the concession term, lessees will be required to hand back all infrastructure to MADC at zero cost. However, existing operators who would seek to continue past their term will be granted Right of First Refusal in subsequent fresh tender rounds if they have no record of default in the preceding two years.

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