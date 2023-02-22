Maharashtra: AIKS threatens agitation over falling onion prices | Representative Image

All India Kisan Sabha has threatened 'throwing onion' agitation against the state government if it doesn't intervene in falling prices. Issuing a statement on Tuesday, AIKS said that the farmers are facing huge issues as prices have fallen down to Rs 450 to 600 per quintal. This is much less than the production cost. AIKS has demanded the state government to intervene.

Onion farmers in trouble

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, AIKS national president Ashok Dhavale and state general secretary Dr Ajit Navale said that the onion growing farmers are in huge trouble. The onion prices have fallen down to Rs 450 per quintal. The production cost of the onion per quintal is Rs 800 minimum. This production cost has been finalized by the state's agricultural department. In such cases, farmers are facing a loss of Rs 200 per quintal. Therefore, the state government should intervene in the market and help farmers.

Farmers demand subsidy

"State government should announce Rs 600 per quintal subsidy to farmers. At the same time, the state government should take follow-up with the union government regarding onion export policy. If export is supported then the prices will be improved as a result," said Dr Ajit Navale. he said when farmers are dying at this time, the government should pay more attention to them instead of who is getting the symbol and party.

AIKS has also said that if the situation continues for some more days then the organisation will launch protests all over the state. "We will throw onions at ministers' offices and homes. At least then they will wake up and help the farmers," said Dr Navale. AIKS has been very aggressive over farmers' issues in recent times. Since it arranged a march from Nasik to Mumbai in 2018, AIKS's every protest has grabbed the attention of the government as well as the public at large.

