Maharashtra: AIKS calls off long march following govt’s assurance

AIKS chief Dr Ashok Dhawale addressing press conference along with ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Vijaykumar Gavit. |

The All India Kisan Sabba (AIKS) on Thursday called off its ongoing long march from Akole to Loni in Ahmednagar district after the Maharashtra government assured that its demands over farmers’ issues will be met, AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale said after their meeting with ministers, including Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Withdrawing march after demands met: Dhawale



“The discussions were good. Most of our demands were met. Now we shall keep an eye on implementation of the measures decided at the meeting. Since our demands are met, we are now withdrawing the march,” Dhawale said after the meeting.



“We (the government) took some decisions and gave an assurance that all decisions will be implemented in a time-bound manner,” Vikhe Patil said after the meeting.



Both the leader also addressed a joint press conference later.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More than 15,000 farmers were to march for their demands



We are happy that the AIKS called off the long march in response to the government's decisions, the minister added.



More than 15,000 farmers had set out on the foot march on Wednesday to press for demands including adequate compensation for land acquisition and remunerative prices for milk, cotton and other crops.



Several women were also part of the march which started from Akole in Ahmednagar district and was to end in front of Vikhe Patil's office at Loni, 230 km away, on Friday.

Farmers' list of demands



The farmers, who have been opposing import of milk and dairy products, also demanded adequate compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities, increased pension for peasants, agricultural workers and destitutes, medical insurance and housing facilities for construction workers and increased remuneration and status of government employees for anganwadi and ASHA (accredited social health activist).



The AIKS had earlier said that Vikhe Patil invited them for talks on Tuesday and some progress was made regarding his revenue and dairy development departments in the discussions.



But no other minister was present with regard to the issues raised by the AIKS and hence it decided to go ahead with the march, it said.



Before the march began on Wednesday, farmers held a meeting, presided over by AIKS president Dr Ashok Dhawale.



Economist R Ramakumar also addressed the farmers while noted journalist P Sainath also participated in the march.

Read Also Maharashtra: AIKS threatens agitation over falling onion prices