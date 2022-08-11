Maharashtra: Ahead of independence day, govt announces list of ministers who will hoist flag in districts; check list here | File Photo

Amid delay in the distribution of portfolios among Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and newly inducted 18 ministers due to differences among BJP and Shinde camp over key portfolios, the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday evening announced the list of ministers who will hoist flags in 19 districts on the Independence Day celebrations.

However, in the remaining 16 districts, the divisional commissioners or district collectors will hoist flags. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hoist the flag on the Mantralaya premises. The announcement was made as the Shinde-Fadnavis government has also yet to finalise the list of district guardian ministers who generally do the flag hoisting on Independence Day and Republic Day.

Fadnavis will hoist the flag in Nagpur while Mangal Prabhat Lodha in Mumbai Suburban district. The list of district-wise ministers included Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur), Chandrakant Patil (Pune), Radhakrishna Vikhroli-Patil (Ahmednagar), Girish Mahajan (Nashik), Dadaji Bhuse (Dhule), Gulabrao Patil (Jalgaon), Ravindra Chavan (Thane), Deepak Kesarkar (Sindhudurg), Uday Samant (Ratnagiri), Atul Save (Parbhani), Sandeepan Bhumre (Aurangabad), Suresh Khadse (Sangli), Vijaykumar Gavit (Nandurbar), Tanaji Sawant (Osmanabad), Shambhuraj Desai (Satara), Abdul Sattar (Jalna) and Sanjay Rathod (Yavatmal). They will hoist flags in the districts assigned to them on August 15.

As the CM has yet to induct a few more ministers, in 16 districts the divisional commissioners and district collectors will hoist the flags.

The Amravati divisional commissioner will hoist the flag in Amravati while district collectors in Kolhapur, Raigad, Beed, Hingoli, Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Akola, Solapur, Latur, Washim, Buldhana, Palghar and Nanded.