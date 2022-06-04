Maharashtra: After Supriya Sule, now social justice minister Dhananjay Munde claims next CM will be from NCP

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde | PTI

Despite Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut making it amply clear that Uddhav Thackeray will continue as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for 25 years, the social justice minister Dhananjay Munde on Saturday said the next chief minister will be from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

‘’Next CM will be from NCP and I will continue to hold the social justice department. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had made me the leader of opposition in the state council between 2014 and 2019 and I gave full justice to the post. I give you a word as the social justice minister that the next CM will be from NCP and the CM will make me social justice minister again,’’ said Munde at the farmers’ rally in Satara district.

However, Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande said, ‘’ Shiv Sena does not take Munde’s statement seriously.’’

Munde’s statement came days after party MP Supriya Sule had said let the next Chief Minister be NCP member and she will visit the Tuljapur, the one amongst three and half Shakti Peethas of the state wherein resides the Mother Goddess Tulja Bhavani. Sule had also said ‘’The people of Maharashtra will decide whether she will accept the responsibility of the Chief Minister adding how she can decide. She added she was not an astrologer.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with NCP and Congress as key allies.

State Congress chief Nana Patole has recently claimed that the Congress party will emerge as the single largest party after next assembly elections hinting that party will head the new government.