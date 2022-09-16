Maharashtra: After minor's death due to bonded labour, state plans welfare scheme for Katkaris

Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit |

State tribal development minister Vijaykumar Gavit on Thursday said a time-bound programme will be implemented for the upliftment of the Katkari community.

He was addressing a meeting amid reports that children from tribal communities in Nashik were being used as bonded labourers in Ahmednagar district.

A 10-year-old girl from the community was found dead near her home recently and social activists had alleged that she was deployed as bonded labour, like many of her peers, after being sold to a man owning sheeps.

