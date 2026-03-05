Maharashtra: After Liquor Bottles Found At Parel Depot, MSRTC Makes Breathalyser Tests Mandatory For Drivers | Sourced

Mumbai: In a major move aimed at strengthening passenger safety and discipline within the state transport system, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards alcohol consumption by staff while on duty. Under the new directives, mandatory breathalyser tests will be conducted for all drivers reporting for duty, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said.

एसटीत मद्यपानास 'शून्य सहनशीलता ' ....

चालक-वाहकांची अल्होटेस्ट सक्तीची... pic.twitter.com/16opeLKtUy — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) March 5, 2026

The decision comes in the wake of a surprise inspection carried out by Sarnaik at the Parel bus depot in Mumbai on January 25, where liquor bottles were reportedly found in restrooms used by drivers and conductors. During the visit, officials also observed that some employees appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Taking serious note of the incident, the minister immediately ordered an inquiry and directed officials to implement strict corrective measures.

Following the inspection, a three-member inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the matter thoroughly and identify those responsible. The committee has submitted its report to the MSRTC administration, after which action has been initiated against the officials found guilty. The minister has also directed authorities to implement the recommendations of the committee across all MSRTC depots.

As part of the new protocol, drivers reporting for duty will undergo alcohol testing using Alcotest machines, and only those who pass the test will be allowed to operate buses. Depot authorities have been instructed to maintain proper records of the tests. Officials including Assistant Workshop Superintendents, Assistant Traffic Superintendents, Traffic Inspectors, Assistant Traffic Inspectors and Traffic Controllers will monitor compliance with the new regulations.

Additionally, drivers will be required to record their entries in the control room logbook during trips, and may be subjected to further breathalyser tests before being assigned subsequent routes. Station heads have been tasked with ensuring that the checks are conducted regularly and without exception.

The MSRTC has also mandated random alcohol testing of drivers, conductors and staff in rest areas, depots and bus stands, while the Vigilance Department will conduct surprise inspections from time to time. Awareness programmes on the ill effects of alcohol will be organised in collaboration with social organisations, and a special alcohol awareness week will be conducted across depots to educate employees.

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, Sarnaik said the corporation has adopted a strict approach towards alcohol consumption to safeguard passengers and maintain discipline in bus operations, expressing confidence that the measures will make ST services safer across Maharashtra.

