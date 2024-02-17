Maharashtra: After CM Shinde Rebuking Officials, MSRTC To Launch Cleanliness Drive At Depots Between Mar 1-31

Representational image | Twitter

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will hold a special cleanliness drive from March 1 to 31 at its depots following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde deploring the condition of these facilities while on a visit to Thane recently.

Shinde had slammed unhygienic conditions at depots

Shinde had expressed disapproval of the unhygienic conditions prevailing on the depot premises as well as the toilets and staff retiring rooms, an official said on Saturday.

He had asked officials at the state-run transport undertaking to judiciously use the Rs 600 crore grant given to it for facility improvements and warned of surprise visits to see how the directives on cleanliness were being implemented.

MSRTC MD issues circular for cleanliness drive

MSRTC managing director Madhav Kuchekar has issued a circular outlining a special cleanliness drive at all depots from March 1 to 31, the official said.

It asked senior MSRTC officials to conduct surprise checks and fix responsibility on depot managers and contractors if the conditions are found to be not up to the mark, the official added.

MSRTC ferries 54 lakh passengers per day and has 90,000 staffers and it was the responsibility of the undertaking to ensure both segments get a proper environment, Kuchekar said.